Memories of lost pub - a night out at the Ipswich Arms in 1974 in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 September 2020
Do you remember the Ipswich Arms - one of the many pubs we have loved and lost over the years?
Photographer David Kindred went along to the pub for the evening in 1974. If you were a regular back then you might spot yourself in our picture gallery.
The Ipswich Arms was in London Road, and our photos show how popular it was at this time.
It was temporarily renamed Bridge House during the Second World War, with its sign being taken down to thwart enemy invaders.
MORE: A night out at the Railway pub in 1975
The pub stood next to another popular pub, the Royal William. Both pubs were demolished in 1999 to make way for the Lidl supermarket.
What are your memories of the Ipswich Arms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.