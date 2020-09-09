Nostalgia

Memories of lost pub - a night out at the Ipswich Arms in 1974 in Days Gone By

Cheers! A night out at the Ipswich Arms pub in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember the Ipswich Arms - one of the many pubs we have loved and lost over the years?

Some of the customers at the Ipswich Arms pub in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Some of the customers at the Ipswich Arms pub in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Photographer David Kindred went along to the pub for the evening in 1974. If you were a regular back then you might spot yourself in our picture gallery.

Some 70s hairstyles in this photo from the Ipswich Arms pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED Some 70s hairstyles in this photo from the Ipswich Arms pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Ipswich Arms was in London Road, and our photos show how popular it was at this time.

Enjoying a 1970s night out at the Ipswich Arms Picture: DAVID KINDRED Enjoying a 1970s night out at the Ipswich Arms Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was temporarily renamed Bridge House during the Second World War, with its sign being taken down to thwart enemy invaders.

Do you recognise these punters at the Ipswich Arms in 1974? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Do you recognise these punters at the Ipswich Arms in 1974? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The pub stood next to another popular pub, the Royal William. Both pubs were demolished in 1999 to make way for the Lidl supermarket.

Enjoying a drink at the Ipswich Arms Pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Enjoying a drink at the Ipswich Arms Pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Customers at the Ipswich Arms pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Customers at the Ipswich Arms pub Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

The Ipswich Arms pub, which was demolished in 1999 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT The Ipswich Arms pub, which was demolished in 1999 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT