Memories of lost pub - a night out at the Ipswich Arms in 1974 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 September 2020

Cheers! A night out at the Ipswich Arms pub in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember the Ipswich Arms - one of the many pubs we have loved and lost over the years?

Photographer David Kindred went along to the pub for the evening in 1974. If you were a regular back then you might spot yourself in our picture gallery.

The Ipswich Arms was in London Road, and our photos show how popular it was at this time.

It was temporarily renamed Bridge House during the Second World War, with its sign being taken down to thwart enemy invaders.

The pub stood next to another popular pub, the Royal William. Both pubs were demolished in 1999 to make way for the Lidl supermarket.

What are your memories of the Ipswich Arms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

