Days Gone By - Memories of Co-op Fete, from funfair to fireworks
PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 April 2020
Do you remember the Co-op Fete? It was a hugely popular event which brought out the crowds in Ipswich every summer.
The fete was an annual fixture in the town for many years. It was originally held in Chantry Park from 1934, replacing a similar event held in Alexandra Park from the 1920s. Then it made another move to Christchurch Park, where it was staged every year until 1980.
Attractions ranged from floral displays and model aircraft to a dog show, plus exciting funfair rides. There were also a wide range of performers to watch, including bands, singers and morris dancers.
In the evening, there was a firework display to send everyone home happy.
