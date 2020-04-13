Gallery

Days Gone By - Memories of Co-op Fete, from funfair to fireworks

Model aircraft at the Co-op Fete in July 1970

Do you remember the Co-op Fete? It was a hugely popular event which brought out the crowds in Ipswich every summer.

The dog show from 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT The dog show from 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT

The fete was an annual fixture in the town for many years. It was originally held in Chantry Park from 1934, replacing a similar event held in Alexandra Park from the 1920s. Then it made another move to Christchurch Park, where it was staged every year until 1980.

Fairground rides were just one of the attractions at the Co-op Fete Fairground rides were just one of the attractions at the Co-op Fete

Attractions ranged from floral displays and model aircraft to a dog show, plus exciting funfair rides. There were also a wide range of performers to watch, including bands, singers and morris dancers.

Did you regularly attend the Co-op fete? This photo is from 1975. Did you regularly attend the Co-op fete? This photo is from 1975.

In the evening, there was a firework display to send everyone home happy.

Watching some of the performances on the stage in 1975 Watching some of the performances on the stage in 1975

Some of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT Some of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT

