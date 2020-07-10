E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By - Did you join in the sponge-throwing fun with Hospital Radio Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 July 2020

A fun day with Hospital Radio Ipswich in the 1980s Picture: PAUL NIXON

A fun day with Hospital Radio Ipswich in the 1980s Picture: PAUL NIXON

Archant

Did you go along to Ipswich Hospital Radio fun days back in the 1980s?

Having a splashing time with the sponge-throwing Picture: PAUL NIXONHaving a splashing time with the sponge-throwing Picture: PAUL NIXON

Today we have a gallery of photos from one of their fundraising events, featuring displays by majorettes and a range of games and activities for children.

Fun and games for the youngsters Picture: PAUL NIXONFun and games for the youngsters Picture: PAUL NIXON

One of the most popular was the “soggy splash”, giving listeners the chance to soak the presenters by throwing sponges.

Majorettes at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXONMajorettes at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXON

MORE - Do you remember Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta?

The late Doug Grimwood, who was mayor of Ipswich from 1983-84, was guest of honour at the fun day.

A youngster enjoying the fun day Picture: PAUL NIXONA youngster enjoying the fun day Picture: PAUL NIXON

Ipswich Hospital Radio was founded in 1971, originally operating from the Anglesea Road Hospital before moving to Heath Road. The charity still provides a free service, available to all patients - and it is also possible to listen anywhere in the world via smartphone.

Fun Day with Hospital Radio Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXONFun Day with Hospital Radio Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

What are your memories of Hospital Radio Ipswich? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Doug Grimwood, the then mayor, at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXONDoug Grimwood, the then mayor, at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXON

Youngsters watching some entertainment at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXONYoungsters watching some entertainment at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXON

One of the displays at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXONOne of the displays at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day Picture: PAUL NIXON

