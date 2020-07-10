Gallery

Days Gone By - Did you join in the sponge-throwing fun with Hospital Radio Ipswich?

A fun day with Hospital Radio Ipswich in the 1980s

Did you go along to Ipswich Hospital Radio fun days back in the 1980s?

Having a splashing time with the sponge-throwing

Today we have a gallery of photos from one of their fundraising events, featuring displays by majorettes and a range of games and activities for children.

Fun and games for the youngsters

One of the most popular was the “soggy splash”, giving listeners the chance to soak the presenters by throwing sponges.

Majorettes at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day

The late Doug Grimwood, who was mayor of Ipswich from 1983-84, was guest of honour at the fun day.

A youngster enjoying the fun day

Ipswich Hospital Radio was founded in 1971, originally operating from the Anglesea Road Hospital before moving to Heath Road. The charity still provides a free service, available to all patients - and it is also possible to listen anywhere in the world via smartphone.

Fun Day with Hospital Radio Ipswich

Doug Grimwood, the then mayor, at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day

Youngsters watching some entertainment at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day

One of the displays at the Hospital Radio Ipswich fun day