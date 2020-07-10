Days Gone By - Did you join in the sponge-throwing fun with Hospital Radio Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 10 July 2020
Archant
Did you go along to Ipswich Hospital Radio fun days back in the 1980s?
Today we have a gallery of photos from one of their fundraising events, featuring displays by majorettes and a range of games and activities for children.
One of the most popular was the “soggy splash”, giving listeners the chance to soak the presenters by throwing sponges.
MORE - Do you remember Ipswich Sea Cadets regatta?
The late Doug Grimwood, who was mayor of Ipswich from 1983-84, was guest of honour at the fun day.
Ipswich Hospital Radio was founded in 1971, originally operating from the Anglesea Road Hospital before moving to Heath Road. The charity still provides a free service, available to all patients - and it is also possible to listen anywhere in the world via smartphone.
What are your memories of Hospital Radio Ipswich? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.