Days Gone By: Did you go along to the Radio 1 Roadshow in Ipswich in 1984?
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020
PAUL NIXON
Were you among the crowds when the Radio 1 Roadshow arrived in Ipswich in 1984?
Hundreds flocked to the Cornhill in March that year to greet DJs Peter Powell and the late Mike Smith.
Two large trucks drew up in the town centre, as excited fans lined up against barriers to get a good view.
The free roadshow regularly toured the country from the 1970s through to the 1990s, and was hugely popular. Despite mainly visiting coastal resorts, it made several trips to Ipswich.
During their visit to Ipswich in 1984, Peter Powell visited Ipswich Airport, which was then on the site later redeveloped as the Ravenswood housing development.
The show also visited the ski slope at Wherstead, where Peter Powell met up with Suffolk-based broadcaster the late John Peel.
Do you remember the Radio 1 Roadshow's visits to the area? Do you have any photos? Send us an email.