Days Gone By: Did you go along to the Radio 1 Roadshow in Ipswich in 1984?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020

Mike Smith and Peter Powell when they brought the Radio 1 Roadshow to Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

Mike Smith and Peter Powell when they brought the Radio 1 Roadshow to Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

Were you among the crowds when the Radio 1 Roadshow arrived in Ipswich in 1984?

The crowds filling up the Cornhill for the Radio 1 Roadshow Picture: PAUL NIXONThe crowds filling up the Cornhill for the Radio 1 Roadshow Picture: PAUL NIXON

Hundreds flocked to the Cornhill in March that year to greet DJs Peter Powell and the late Mike Smith.

Crowds wait patiently at the barrier as the Radio 1 Roadshow is in town Picture: PAUL NIXONCrowds wait patiently at the barrier as the Radio 1 Roadshow is in town Picture: PAUL NIXON

Two large trucks drew up in the town centre, as excited fans lined up against barriers to get a good view.

Peter Powell signing autographs for the fans waiting at the barrier Picture: PAUL NIXONPeter Powell signing autographs for the fans waiting at the barrier Picture: PAUL NIXON

The free roadshow regularly toured the country from the 1970s through to the 1990s, and was hugely popular. Despite mainly visiting coastal resorts, it made several trips to Ipswich.

Mike Smith meeting members of the crowd and signing autographs along the way Picture: PAUL NIXONMike Smith meeting members of the crowd and signing autographs along the way Picture: PAUL NIXON

During their visit to Ipswich in 1984, Peter Powell visited Ipswich Airport, which was then on the site later redeveloped as the Ravenswood housing development.

Peter Powell and John Peel taking to the ski slope at Wherstead Picture: PAUL NIXONPeter Powell and John Peel taking to the ski slope at Wherstead Picture: PAUL NIXON

The show also visited the ski slope at Wherstead, where Peter Powell met up with Suffolk-based broadcaster the late John Peel.

While carefully navigating the ski slope, Peter Powell and John Peel were still able to record for the radio show Picture: PAUL NIXONWhile carefully navigating the ski slope, Peter Powell and John Peel were still able to record for the radio show Picture: PAUL NIXON

Do you remember the Radio 1 Roadshow's visits to the area? Do you have any photos? Send us an email.

