Days Gone By: What are your favourite memories of Suffolk Show over the years?

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Sadly, the Suffolk Show can’t take place in 2020, but today we are looking back at the county’s biggest day out over the decades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People from all over Suffolk came to the showground to get a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANT People from all over Suffolk came to the showground to get a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANT

As one of the county’s top summer highlights, it always offers a wide range of things to see and plenty of animal magic.

As well as all the livestock contests, the show always has an amazing line-up of entertainment in the Grand Ring, with everything from motorcycle display teams to parachute displays.

The huge array of foods to try and have-a-go activities for youngsters are also among the annual attractions.

There have been many royal visitors over the years, with excitement surrounding Princess Diana’s visit in 1986. The Princess of Wales arrived by helicopter and large crowds turned out to see her.

Diana, Princess of Wales was in an open-topped vehicle at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Diana, Princess of Wales was in an open-topped vehicle at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.