E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Days Gone By: What are your favourite memories of Suffolk Show over the years?

PUBLISHED: 11:44 21 April 2020

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Sadly, the Suffolk Show can’t take place in 2020, but today we are looking back at the county’s biggest day out over the decades.

People from all over Suffolk came to the showground to get a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANTPeople from all over Suffolk came to the showground to get a glimpse of Princess Diana Picture: ARCHANT

As one of the county’s top summer highlights, it always offers a wide range of things to see and plenty of animal magic.

As well as all the livestock contests, the show always has an amazing line-up of entertainment in the Grand Ring, with everything from motorcycle display teams to parachute displays.

The huge array of foods to try and have-a-go activities for youngsters are also among the annual attractions.

There have been many royal visitors over the years, with excitement surrounding Princess Diana’s visit in 1986. The Princess of Wales arrived by helicopter and large crowds turned out to see her.

Diana, Princess of Wales was in an open-topped vehicle at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANTDiana, Princess of Wales was in an open-topped vehicle at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich B&Q among 14 stores to re-open during lockdown

B&Q at Euro Retail Park in Ipswich, which is among 14 stores nationwide trialling re-opening during lockdown Picture: DAVID VINCENT

6 bakeries offering afternoon tea and cake delivery in Suffolk

Celebrate National Tea Day with some tasty treats Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich B&Q among 14 stores to re-open during lockdown

B&Q at Euro Retail Park in Ipswich, which is among 14 stores nationwide trialling re-opening during lockdown Picture: DAVID VINCENT

6 bakeries offering afternoon tea and cake delivery in Suffolk

Celebrate National Tea Day with some tasty treats Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more charged with Ipswich heroin and cocaine supply conspiracy

Two men have been charged in connection with drug supply offences in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By: What are your favourite memories of Suffolk Show over the years?

Princess Diana at the Suffolk Show in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

BT’s Adastral Park ‘blown away’ by support as it sets up visor production line for frontline staff amid coronavirus crisis

Chris and Baz Gordon-Wilson from BT Adastral Park's Emergency Response Team demonstrating the protective visors Picture: BT
Drive 24