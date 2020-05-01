Gallery

Days Gone By - Swimming fun in Suffolk back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s

Did you attend the toddlers swimming lessons at St Matthews Baths, Ipswich, in September 1981? Picture: IVAN SMITH IVAN SMITH

Cooling down in the pool is one of the joys of summer. Here’s a gallery of swimming photos from the area over the years.

Smiles all round in the swimming pool at Halifax School, Ipswich in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Smiles all round in the swimming pool at Halifax School, Ipswich in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Before Crown Pools opened in Ipswich in 1984, St Matthew’s Baths was a popular venue for swimming all through the year. Do you remember a toddler session from September 1981, featured in one of our photos? The youngsters enjoying their first taste of the water here would now be around 40.

Tense drama going on at a Felixstowe swimming gala in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT Tense drama going on at a Felixstowe swimming gala in 1995 Picture: ARCHANT

The opening of Deben Swimming Pool in Woodbridge in 1973 was a big day for the town, and our photo shows some of the first swimmers enjoying the occasion. It was then an outdoor pool, with a roof being fitted in 1984.

The opening of Deben swimming pool in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT The opening of Deben swimming pool in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Many families have fond memories of children’s swimming galas, and our gallery also includes photos of events in Felixstowe and Stowmarket, as well as children having fun in the pool at Halifax School in Ipswich.

Some of the competitors at Stowmarket Swimming Gala in August 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Some of the competitors at Stowmarket Swimming Gala in August 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Stowmarket swimming club awards in January 1990 Stowmarket swimming club awards in January 1990

Fun races in the outdoor swimming pool in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Fun races in the outdoor swimming pool in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Children having fun on a Pluto inflatable at Diss swimming pool in December 1989. Picture: ARCHANT Children having fun on a Pluto inflatable at Diss swimming pool in December 1989. Picture: ARCHANT