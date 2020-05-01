Days Gone By - Swimming fun in Suffolk back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s
PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 May 2020
IVAN SMITH
Cooling down in the pool is one of the joys of summer. Here’s a gallery of swimming photos from the area over the years.
Before Crown Pools opened in Ipswich in 1984, St Matthew’s Baths was a popular venue for swimming all through the year. Do you remember a toddler session from September 1981, featured in one of our photos? The youngsters enjoying their first taste of the water here would now be around 40.
The opening of Deben Swimming Pool in Woodbridge in 1973 was a big day for the town, and our photo shows some of the first swimmers enjoying the occasion. It was then an outdoor pool, with a roof being fitted in 1984.
Many families have fond memories of children’s swimming galas, and our gallery also includes photos of events in Felixstowe and Stowmarket, as well as children having fun in the pool at Halifax School in Ipswich.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.