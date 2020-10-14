Did you queue for the ‘divi’? Co-op department store memories in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 October 2020
From queuing for the “divi” to meeting celebrity guests, what are your memories of the Co-op department store in Carr Street, Ipswich?
Today we are looking back to the heyday of the much-loved store, which served generations of Suffolk shoppers.
Run by the Ipswich (and later the East of England) Co-op, it sold a wide range of fashions, furniture, electrical goods and much more, in addition to its food hall and restaurant.
Our photo gallery includes memories of the “divi”, paid out twice a year, when thousands queued to collect their dividend.
Also featured is a photo from the 1970s of fans flocking to meet Radio Orwell DJ Andy Archer during an outside broadcast from the store.
The former Co-op HQ site is now being transformed into flats, retail and a free school.
