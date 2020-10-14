Nostalgia

Did you queue for the ‘divi’? Co-op department store memories in Days Gone By

A divi queue outside the Co-op in Carr Street, Ipswich in October 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

From queuing for the “divi” to meeting celebrity guests, what are your memories of the Co-op department store in Carr Street, Ipswich?

Presenter Andy Archer during an outside broadcast from the Ipswich Co-op store in Carr Street in August 1976 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT Presenter Andy Archer during an outside broadcast from the Ipswich Co-op store in Carr Street in August 1976 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the heyday of the much-loved store, which served generations of Suffolk shoppers.

A divi queue outside the Co-op in Carr Street, Ipswich, in October 1993 Picture: ARCHANT A divi queue outside the Co-op in Carr Street, Ipswich, in October 1993 Picture: ARCHANT

Run by the Ipswich (and later the East of England) Co-op, it sold a wide range of fashions, furniture, electrical goods and much more, in addition to its food hall and restaurant.

The outside of the Co-op building in Carr Street, Ipswich, in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT The outside of the Co-op building in Carr Street, Ipswich, in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery includes memories of the “divi”, paid out twice a year, when thousands queued to collect their dividend.

Shoppers in the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers in the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT

Also featured is a photo from the 1970s of fans flocking to meet Radio Orwell DJ Andy Archer during an outside broadcast from the store.

Shoppers at the Co-op in Carr Street pictured in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers at the Co-op in Carr Street pictured in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT

The former Co-op HQ site is now being transformed into flats, retail and a free school.

Bargains in the china department at Ipswich Co-op in December 1970 Picture: ARCHANT Bargains in the china department at Ipswich Co-op in December 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas shoppers at the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970 Picture: ARCHANT Christmas shoppers at the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers looking at the fashions in the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT Shoppers looking at the fashions in the Co-op. Carr Street, Ipswich, in December 1970. Picture: ARCHANT