E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Children’s paradise – memories of Toys R Us

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 October 2020

Concentration... a Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in Ipswich in 2003 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

Concentration... a Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in Ipswich in 2003 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

Were you a regular shopper at Toys R Us in its heyday? Did you take your children there, or visit as a youngster yourself?

Copdock Mill interchange in June 1992,showing the Toys R Us store and Tesco superstore Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTCopdock Mill interchange in June 1992,showing the Toys R Us store and Tesco superstore Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to the days when the children’s paradise at Copdock Mill attracted thousands of families.

A Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in 2003 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANTA Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in 2003 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

The once mighty US toy giant arrived in the UK in the 1980s, and quickly expanded.

A youngster competing in the Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in 2003 Picture: ARCHANTA youngster competing in the Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in 2003 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town-centre M&S

From the early 1990s onwards, its Ipswich store was hugely popular, and a number of special events were held there over the years.

A trolley dash was a prize at the special Ben 10 party at Toys R Us Ipswich in 2010. Picture: ARCHANTA trolley dash was a prize at the special Ben 10 party at Toys R Us Ipswich in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT

These included a Beyblades championship in 2003, at the time when the Japanese spinning tops were the latest craze, and a Ben 10 party in 2010, inspired by the animated series.

Children at the Ben 10 party at Toys R Us in Ipswich in 2010 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTChildren at the Ben 10 party at Toys R Us in Ipswich in 2010 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

In more recent years Toys R Us found it hard to compete with online rivals, and the Ipswich store closed in April 2018.

ATeenage Mutant Ninja Turtle - the toys made a comeback in the early 2000s and were in demand at Toys R Us Picture: PAATeenage Mutant Ninja Turtle - the toys made a comeback in the early 2000s and were in demand at Toys R Us Picture: PA

MORE: Retro toy and collectibles shop opens

The store has since stood empty, but was recently sold to Ipswich Borough Assets and could soon have a new use.

The Toys R Us store at Copdock, which closed down in 2018 Picture: ARCHANTThe Toys R Us store at Copdock, which closed down in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

What are your memories of Toys R Us? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Order photos from our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bikers help in fantastic send off for Ipswich Cardinals founder Colin Cox

Mr Cox is remembered as a kind, loving and cheeky family man with a love of motorcycles Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Police called to park after report of boy threatened with knife

park-walk_2017-1-5_36442_82026

Children’s paradise – memories of Toys R Us

Concentration... a Beyblades national championship heat at Toys R Us in Ipswich in 2003 Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT

Over 60 pupils self isolating after new coronavirus case confirmed at Felixstowe School

A student at Felixstowe School, previously called Felixstowe Academy, has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Ipswich market returns to four-day operation with stalls on Thursdays

Ipswich Market is returning to four-day operation. Picture: PAUL GEATER