Children’s paradise – memories of Toys R Us
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 October 2020
Were you a regular shopper at Toys R Us in its heyday? Did you take your children there, or visit as a youngster yourself?
Today we are looking back to the days when the children’s paradise at Copdock Mill attracted thousands of families.
The once mighty US toy giant arrived in the UK in the 1980s, and quickly expanded.
From the early 1990s onwards, its Ipswich store was hugely popular, and a number of special events were held there over the years.
These included a Beyblades championship in 2003, at the time when the Japanese spinning tops were the latest craze, and a Ben 10 party in 2010, inspired by the animated series.
In more recent years Toys R Us found it hard to compete with online rivals, and the Ipswich store closed in April 2018.
The store has since stood empty, but was recently sold to Ipswich Borough Assets and could soon have a new use.
