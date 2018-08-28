Nostalgia

Woolies: What were your best and worst buys? Are they weirder than mine?

We've moved on, haven't we? This is a window display at the Carr Street, Ipswich, branch of Woolworths in the spring of 1972 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

I liked Woolworths spearmint chews, its leaping salmon, and a furry pink gonk. (Sad, isn’t it?)

The fabulous fish and seafood counter in the Ipswich Carr Street branch of Woolworths in 1968 - featuring the model salmon so many people remember Picture: ARCHANT The fabulous fish and seafood counter in the Ipswich Carr Street branch of Woolworths in 1968 - featuring the model salmon so many people remember Picture: ARCHANT

My main memory

When I was a child, the two-floor Ipswich Carr Street branch seemed vast. There was an imposing fresh fish counter – featuring a seven-foot fibreglass model of a leaping salmon, with water cascading over it.

Best thing (as a child)

Pic ’n’ mix sweets. Grab a bag – drop in some of these, some of those. Drop some on the floor. Favourites: Spearmint chews, pink ‘shrimps’ and orange-and-lemon boiled sweets.

Best thing (as an adult)

Shelves and shelves of board games and other toys. Great choice at Christmas. Still miss it.

Go-to place for

Everything. Including car-tyre footpumps, booth for passport photos, records and CDs.

Craziest buy

A gonk (limbless ‘doll’) covered in frizzy candy-flossish pink hair and with a black beard. Whatever possessed me? Mind you, it was 1970.

Most pointless buy

Key-ring with little plastic football. Inside were several dice with numbers and symbols said to help you predict match scores and win the football pools. I was 13 and didn’t do the pools… Maybe I should have. Life might have been so different...

Legacy

Two boxes of Christmas baubles – one red set, one golden – bought in 1987. Five balls in each. At £3.99 per box, that’s 2.5p per bauble per Christmas (I think). And still plenty of sparkle in them yet.

Unanswered question

Why didn’t they spell pic ’n’ mix with a K (pick ’n’ mix)? Their way made no sense!