Pick’n’mix, celebrities and more - Memories of Ipswich Woolworths in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 September 2020
What are your memories of Woolworths? Were you a fan of the famous pick’n’mix sweets?
Or did you save up your pocket money to buy the latest pop single in the records department?
Today we are looking back at the store in Carr Street, Ipswich, which closed in December 2008 after the chain’s collapse, but is still fondly remembered.
Woolies, as it was fondly known, had a shop in the street from the 1920s onwards, but the store was totally rebuilt in 1968.
Celebrities who visited over the years included TV and radio presenter Simon Dee in 1970 and actress and singer Anita Harris in 1976.
Departments changed over the years, but at one time the store had a food hall and also stocked clothes. It also boasted a cafe and a garden centre.
