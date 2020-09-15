Nostalgia

Pick’n’mix, celebrities and more - Memories of Ipswich Woolworths in Days Gone By

Television and radio celebrity Simon Dee at Woolworths store in Carr Street, Ipswich in April 1970. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Woolworths? Were you a fan of the famous pick’n’mix sweets?

Pick'n'mix sweets at Woolworths in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Pick'n'mix sweets at Woolworths in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Or did you save up your pocket money to buy the latest pop single in the records department?

Miss England, Marilyn Ward, signing autographs at Woolworths, Ipswich, in August 1971 Picture: ARCHANT Miss England, Marilyn Ward, signing autographs at Woolworths, Ipswich, in August 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the store in Carr Street, Ipswich, which closed in December 2008 after the chain’s collapse, but is still fondly remembered.

Anita Harris meeting fans at Woolworth's, Ipswich, in October 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Anita Harris meeting fans at Woolworth's, Ipswich, in October 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Woolies, as it was fondly known, had a shop in the street from the 1920s onwards, but the store was totally rebuilt in 1968.

The front of Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT The front of Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Celebrities who visited over the years included TV and radio presenter Simon Dee in 1970 and actress and singer Anita Harris in 1976.

The gardening section of the Ipswich Woolworths store in October 1972 Picture: ARCHANT The gardening section of the Ipswich Woolworths store in October 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Departments changed over the years, but at one time the store had a food hall and also stocked clothes. It also boasted a cafe and a garden centre.

Woolworth's, Ipswich, in November 1968 Picture: ARCHANT Woolworth's, Ipswich, in November 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Home stereo systems for sale at Woolworths in December 1973 Picture: ARCHANT Home stereo systems for sale at Woolworths in December 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Early bargain hunters in the Ipswich branch of Woolworths on the first day after the announcement of their closure in 2008 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Early bargain hunters in the Ipswich branch of Woolworths on the first day after the announcement of their closure in 2008 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

