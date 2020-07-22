Pair arrested after handbag snatched in brazen robbery from woman’s car

The two men were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery in Blenheim Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men have been arrested after a robbery in Ipswich where a woman’s handbag was snatched from her car while she was still inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 24 in Blenheim Road, Ipswich at around 8pm.

A woman was sat in her parked car, preparing to drive off, when she was approached by two men.

MORE: CCTV appeal after victim left ‘shaken’ by brazen handbag theft

They stood on either side of the car and one man leant in through the open window to stop the car being driven away, while the other leant through the passenger window,

A tussle ensued in which the handbag was taken and both men ran off, leaving the victim with a bruised arm.

On Monday, July 20 police arrested two men in their 30s from Ipswich on suspicion of robbery. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and assault.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were released under investigation while enquiries continue.