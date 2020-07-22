Pair arrested after handbag snatched in brazen robbery from woman’s car
PUBLISHED: 17:45 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 22 July 2020
Archant
Two men have been arrested after a robbery in Ipswich where a woman’s handbag was snatched from her car while she was still inside.
The incident took place on Wednesday, June 24 in Blenheim Road, Ipswich at around 8pm.
A woman was sat in her parked car, preparing to drive off, when she was approached by two men.
MORE: CCTV appeal after victim left ‘shaken’ by brazen handbag theft
They stood on either side of the car and one man leant in through the open window to stop the car being driven away, while the other leant through the passenger window,
A tussle ensued in which the handbag was taken and both men ran off, leaving the victim with a bruised arm.
On Monday, July 20 police arrested two men in their 30s from Ipswich on suspicion of robbery. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and assault.
Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.