Two men charged with class A drug offences in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:40 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 26 May 2020

Two men have been arrested and charged with drug offences in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men have been arrested and charged in Ipswich in connection with drug offences concerning the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers from Suffolk police had reason to attend a property in Peterhouse Close, Ipswich on the evening of Thursday, May 21.

They arrested two men on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Logan Burnett, 22, of no fixed address, and Ben Taylor, 23, of Bull Road in Ipswich, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis between January and May this year.

Taylor and Burnett both pleaded guilty and were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

If you have information about drug use in your community please contact your local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

