Two men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:44 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 08 October 2020
Suffolk police have arrested two men in Ipswich on suspicion of drug dealing.
Officers conducted a search of a premises Wednesday afternoon on Woodbridge Road. It follows intelligence received that a premises was being used to deal drugs.
A large amount of suspected class A drugs and cash was located in the property.
Police arrested a 19 year old male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and also on suspicion of obstruction of a police officer. A 21 year old male was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Both were released on police bail pending further enquiries to answer on November 1, 2020.
Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/58441/20.
