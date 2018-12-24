Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Five men have been summoned to court in connection with an incident of criminal damage at Norwich City Football Club earlier this year.

It happened underneath the concourse at the club’s stadium in Carrow Road before the kick-off between Norwich City FC and Ipswich Town Football Club shortly before midday on Sunday 18 February 2018. Electrical cables and guttering were pulled from the ceiling and extensively damaged during the incident.

A 19 year old man, an 18 year old man and a 22 year old man from Ipswich together with a 25 year old man from the Great Bentley area and a 43 year old man from the Elmswell area have been summoned to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 18 January 2019. They will be charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident.