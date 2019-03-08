A Suffolk man who drugged a woman and abducted a child is among those jailed this week

Daniel Campanu has been jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of threatening to kill a woman and then abducting a child under the age of 10. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

An Essex opticians thief, a man who stabbed another man and the Felixstowe man who abducted a child have been sentenced to a total of more than 23 years in prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Bowler of Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY James Bowler of Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed after kitchen knife stabbing

James Bowler from Lowestoft has been jailed after he stabbed another man with a kitchen knife, striking him less than an inch from his heart.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, May 28 - following an incident which took place in the High Street in October last year.

Bowler was jailed for two years and nine months following the incident.

You can read more about his sentence and the attack here.

Ryan Boreham has been jailed for 56 months after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court for stealing sunglasses worth £30,000. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Ryan Boreham has been jailed for 56 months after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court for stealing sunglasses worth £30,000. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Burglar who stole 170 pairs of glasses jailed

Ryan Boreham has been jailed for 28 months after he targeted an opticians in Halsted twice in a matter of weeks.

The 26-year-old targeted the High Street opticians overnight in June and July - stealing around 170 pairs of glasses and sunglasses with a retail value of nearly £30,000.

The break-ins were captured on the stores CCTV.

To find out more about the case see here.

Daniel Campanu was jailed for 18 years after he drugged and threatened to kill a woman and adbucted a child under the age of 10. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Daniel Campanu was jailed for 18 years after he drugged and threatened to kill a woman and adbucted a child under the age of 10. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Dangerous' man drugged and threatened to kill woman before abducting child

A man from Felixstowe has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he drugged and threatened to kill a woman before abducting a child.

Daniel Campanu, 40, was found guilty of false imprisonment, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted child abduction, administering a drug with intent and other offences.

Campanu had breached a restraining order by turning up at the victim's address armed with an imitation handgun and a kitchen knife - threatening to a woman in her 30s and a child under the age of 10.

To read more about the incident see here.