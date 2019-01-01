E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Men to stand trial over Ipswich stabbings

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of two Ipswich men accused of being involved in a stabbing incident in the town will take place in the New Year.

A pre-trial review in the case of Patrick Casey, 22, of Dombey Road, and Kai Curtis, 18, of Pearl Court, Barnard Square, took place at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 22.

You may also want to watch:

Casey and Curtis both deny wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having an article with a blade, namely a knife, in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

Following the review their trial is due to get underway on January 6.

Suffolk police were called to Waterford Road in the Whitehouse area of the town just after 12.15pm on October 23 2017 after it was reported an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and a 64-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso following an altercation outside an address.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Something wasn’t right’ - Ipswich Town legend Jason Dozzell opens up on mental illness after drug driving conviction

Former Ipswich Town footballer Jason Dozzell. Picture: Neil Perry

WATCH: Full video of Ed Sheeran’s stunning surprise appearance at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig

Ed Sheeran appeared halfway through Snow Patrol's performance of their hit single, 'Chasing Cars' Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

‘I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to’ - Norfolk MMA star Butters retires after defeat at Cage Warriors 111

Scott Butters lands punches on Kingsley Crawford in their fight at Cage Warriors 111. Picture: BRETT KING

Enid Blyton signature found in historic bible in Ipswich bookshop

Bev Vincent with her Coronation Bible containing a message from Enid Byton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Men to stand trial over Ipswich stabbings

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists