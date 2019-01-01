Men to stand trial over Ipswich stabbings

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of two Ipswich men accused of being involved in a stabbing incident in the town will take place in the New Year.

A pre-trial review in the case of Patrick Casey, 22, of Dombey Road, and Kai Curtis, 18, of Pearl Court, Barnard Square, took place at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 22.

Casey and Curtis both deny wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having an article with a blade, namely a knife, in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

Following the review their trial is due to get underway on January 6.

Suffolk police were called to Waterford Road in the Whitehouse area of the town just after 12.15pm on October 23 2017 after it was reported an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and a 64-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso following an altercation outside an address.