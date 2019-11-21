Drugs gang bosses who re-opened lucrative Ipswich 'Neno' line are jailed

Two men who were "joint managing directors" of a large-scale Ipswich drug dealing business have been locked up for a total of nearly 15 years

Jordan Keeble and Afjal Miah ran the 'Neno' drug line responsible for selling an estimated £50,000 of crack cocaine and heroin in the Ipswich area over a period of six months, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When police went to Keeble's home in Fife Road, Ipswich, in March this year he and Miah were seen throwing drugs out of a window into the garden, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Keeble was also pictured with large wads of cash on a phone found at a house in St John's Road, Ipswich which had been used as a base for selling drugs.

Keeble 21, of Fife Road, Ipswich and Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Keeble was jailed for seven years and six months and Miah was sentenced to seven years and three months detention in a young offenders' institution.

Sentencing the men Judge Emma Peters said: "This was a conspiracy of young men in Ipswich, supplying drugs in Ipswich with a view to making money and this is what you were heading up."

She ordered that designer trainers and shoes seized from Keeble's home should be forfeited on the basis that they were likely to have been purchased from the sale of drugs.

Earlier this month 21-year-old Brandon Alford, of St John's Road, Ipswich was jailed for three years after he admitted being involved in the conspiracy.

At the same hearing D'arro O'Connor, 21, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, who had denied conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin but was convicted after a trial, was given two years detention suspended for two years, 30 days rehabilitation, 240 hours unpaid work and was banned from entering Ipswich for 12 months.

The court heard Miah and Keeble had helped reopen the "Neno" drugs business in Ipswich last year after it was closed down by police.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the drug line had been seized by police when they arrested the previous "managing director" of the business in June last year.

Three days later Miah and Keeble went into the Vodaphone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, with other men including D'arro O'Connor and asked for a replacement SIM card for the phone.

"It was the main number for the Neno drug dealing business. It was crucial to the success of the entire business," said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Michael Warren, for Miah, and Folishade Abiodun, for Keeble, said their clients' financial gain from drug dealing had not been as much as one would have thought.