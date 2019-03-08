A taste of India is coming to Ipswich Farmers' Market

Mena Boughey of Mena's Indian Banquet will be at the Ipswich Farmers' Market on the Cornhill next week Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Shoppers will be given the opportunity to try an authentic Indian buffet when the Ipswich Farmers' Market returns to the Cornhill next week.

Firm foodie favourites are making an appearance again including seafood from Mid Suffolk Smokehouse, breads from the Cake Shop team in Woodbridge and pastries from Alex's Artisan Bakery.

But when the market returns on June 2, these stalls will be joined by a new venture - Mena's Indian Banquet.

Mena Boughey has been cooking traditional Indian cuisine for more than 30 years, and has been serving her Indian food at farmers' markets around Suffolk and Essex since 2006.

Her stall will sell a range of vegan starters, curries, rice and spice packs for customers to rustle up in the comfort of their home.

She said: "I love to share my experience by handcrafting packs of mixed spices prepared using authentic Indian ingredients learnt from my Punjabi upbringing."