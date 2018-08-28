Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

PUBLISHED: 08:42 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:42 13 December 2018

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk plans to protest outside the Department of Health and Social Care, before attempting to meet with MPs at Westminster.

And they will also demonstrate outside NHS England and NHS Improvement offices on December 17.

It comes after the region’s mental health trust Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) was rated as inadequate for the third time by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A spokesman for the group said: “We now need to hold those responsible for the current disastrous toleration of repeated failure and unnecessary deaths to account. The mental health Mid Staffs must be stopped.”

Mid Staffs has become a byword for NHS care at its most negligent, with a number of inquiries launched to get to the bottom of failings at the Mid Staffordshire Trust.

The spokesman added: “We wrote to the current secretary of state for health and social care, Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock, in 2014, more than four years ago, warning him of the worsening crisis in mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk. He didn’t even reply. Now is the time for him to do the right thing and sack the Board and senior management of NSFT and bring in new and competent management from the best NHS trusts in the country.”

The campaigners also held three days of protests following the CQC report publication last month.

NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk previously said: “Although we have been working hard to make improvements, we recognise that the actions we have taken so far have not resulted in the rapid progress which both the CQC and our Trust had hoped for.

“Since receiving the draft report, we have been taking action to address the immediate concerns found by the CQC and listening to our staff and service users to make sure we fully understand the deeper challenges faced by the Trust. This will allow our new senior management team to make long-term, sustainable changes which are based on their knowledge and experience and also draw on best practice from across the wider NHS. We are determined to get things right.”

Topic Tags:

Man from Ipswich still missing

07:17 Dominic Moffitt
Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who was last seen at work two days ago has not yet been found.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

8 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

52 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Two abnormal loads to cause road delays before Christmas

07:02 Dominic Moffitt
Abnormal loads will cause delays to roads across East Anglia as we head towards Christmas Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Motorists are being advised by Suffolk police to expect delays across the county’s roads on two separate occasions during the festive period.

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

05:30 Jake Foxford
Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school is set to create a new teaching block to help it meet a growing demand for pupil places.

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Yesterday, 17:22 Tom Potter
Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Detectives investigating reports of an attack outside an Ipswich restaurant have arrested two people.

Was leadership challenge best thing that could have happened for Mrs May?

Yesterday, 21:56 Richard Porritt
Prime Minister Theresa May has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The prime minister might have won a confidence vote but, asks political editor RICHARD PORRITT, what now for her leadership, Brexit and the country?

Breaking News Theresa May hangs on - but how long will she stay in Downing Street?

Yesterday, 21:19 Paul Geater
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London after surviving an attempt by some Tory MPs to oust her with a vote of no confidence. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Theresa May has won the confidence vote on her leadership of the Conservatives – but has promised MPs she will not lead the party into the next General Election.

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Yesterday, 19:01 Adam Howlett
Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

A powerhouse supermum from Melton has been crowned the World’s Strongest Woman – having only taken up the sport three-and-a-half years ago.

New-look New Wolsey coming as theatre Square rejuvenation project approved

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
The plan has now been approved by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is set for a radical makeover after planning permission was approved for the development of the old borough council site and spiral carpark.

Most read

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two held in connection with alleged attack on man outside restaurant

Police attended the scene outside Nando's Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mother-of-two from Melton is crowned World’s Strongest Woman

Andrea Thompson, lifts the trophy as she is crowned World's Strongest Woman Picture: SCOTT LLOYD PHOTOGRAPHY

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide