'We are men we are human, we are not machines' - men's mental health event this Sunday

The team behind the MAN UP? event which will take place at Copleston High School in Ipswich Picture: SEOmers Archant

This weekend men from across Suffolk will come together at Copleston High School to put up their hand and show solidarity with those suffering from mental health issues.

Dan Somers has spoken about why men in Ipswich should come together and talk about their mental health issues Picture: ARCHANT Dan Somers has spoken about why men in Ipswich should come together and talk about their mental health issues Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of men will gather on the playing field of the school in Ipswich to have their photograph taken by a drone.

Officers from Suffolk Police and male firefighters are expected to attend and the event is open to any man who has experienced mental health difficulties or anyone who wants to show solidarity with them.

Organisers want the 'MAN UP?' event to raise awareness of men's mental health problems and encourage them to talk to their friends and colleagues.

Dan Somers, who is organising the event said: "Statistics show that the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 is suicide.

"We are men we are human, we are not machines."

"This photo is normal blokes doing normal jobs supporting each other. It is about supporting that one bloke at home that hasn't left his house in two or three days who thinks the world is going to judge him," said Dan.

Since arranging the event and speaking about his own mental health problems in this Suffolk Now podcast, Dan says that he has directed men to charities that can help them and three men are now having counselling.

The MAN UP event takes place this Sunday, June 23 at 10.30am. You can get more information on the event, here.



If you feel like you need to talk to someone you can call the Samaritans on 116 123

