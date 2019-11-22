Firefighters called to car fire near petrol station after collision

Suffolk police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a Mercedes lorry and a Vauxhall Zafira in Walton Avenue in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a car and a lorry near a petrol station in Felixstowe after smoke appeared to be billowing from the car's bonnet.

The collision happened between a Vauxhall Zafira and a Mercedes lorry near the garage in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, shortly before 3.45pm on Friday, November 22.

Police alerted Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service after arriving on the scene and seeing smoke.

Three fire engines from Ipswich and Felixstowe were despatched and extinguished the fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one woman suffered injuries not thought to be serious, although an ambulance has been called.

AA traffic maps show traffic building in both directions on the A154 and onto the A14 at the Dock Gate One Roundabout.

Recovery has been called for both vehicles.