E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to car fire near petrol station after collision

PUBLISHED: 17:05 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 22 November 2019

Suffolk police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a Mercedes lorry and a Vauxhall Zafira in Walton Avenue in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a Mercedes lorry and a Vauxhall Zafira in Walton Avenue in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a car and a lorry near a petrol station in Felixstowe after smoke appeared to be billowing from the car's bonnet.

The collision happened between a Vauxhall Zafira and a Mercedes lorry near the garage in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, shortly before 3.45pm on Friday, November 22.

Police alerted Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service after arriving on the scene and seeing smoke.

Three fire engines from Ipswich and Felixstowe were despatched and extinguished the fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one woman suffered injuries not thought to be serious, although an ambulance has been called.

AA traffic maps show traffic building in both directions on the A154 and onto the A14 at the Dock Gate One Roundabout.

Recovery has been called for both vehicles.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Something wasn’t right’ - Ipswich Town legend Jason Dozzell opens up on mental illness after drug driving conviction

Former Ipswich Town footballer Jason Dozzell. Picture: Neil Perry

WATCH: Full video of Ed Sheeran’s stunning surprise appearance at Ipswich Regent Snow Patrol gig

Ed Sheeran appeared halfway through Snow Patrol's performance of their hit single, 'Chasing Cars' Picture: STEPHEN FOSTER

Tilt handed in a transfer request to force through a switch to Ipswich... but he’s had an up-and-down time since move fell through

Curtis Tilt's Blackpool side is heading to Portman Road tomorrow. Picture: PA

Firefighters called to car fire near petrol station after collision

Suffolk police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a Mercedes lorry and a Vauxhall Zafira in Walton Avenue in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge open for morning traffic after car fire and overnight works

Dramatic scenes on the A14 at about 3.15pm on Thursday Picture: RYAN HEART
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists