Mercedes and Nissan involved in collision near Ipswich

The collision took place at the junction of Norwich Road and Church Lane in Barham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two vehicles have collided at a junction in Barham on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Norwich Road, Barham, just after 9.15am this morning.

A spokesman said: "Two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a Nissan Leaf, were involved in a collision at the junction of Church Lane and Norwich Road."

The road is not blocked and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

However, police confirmed that all parties are conscious and breathing.

Injuries remain unknown at this time.