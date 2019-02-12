Van containing hospital bed stolen from Ipswich

Windsor Road in Ipswich where the van was stolen from Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Mercedes van containing a hospital bed, an inflatable mattress, hoists and controllers for beds was stolen from Ipswich last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The van, a white Mercedes Sprinter, was stolen sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, February 5, and 7am on Wednesday, February 6, while it was parked in Windsor Road.

A number of items were stolen from within the van, and police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/7480/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.