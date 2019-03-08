Sunshine and Showers

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:55 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 27 May 2019

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the approach to Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETTThree vehicles were involved in the collision on the approach to Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Police were called today, Monday, May 27, to reports of collision on Vernon Street, on the approach to Stoke Bridge towards the centre of Ipswich, at around 4.15pm.

According to a police spokesman, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

The crash involved a dark blue Vauxhall, a black Porsche and a silver Mercedes.

Two fire crews were also sent to the scene of the collision, although they were quickly stood down, calling a stop on the incident at around 4.30pm.

Three ambulances and three police cars were also on scene.

There is some disruption to traffic in the area although vehicles are being allowed past the scene of the crash.

