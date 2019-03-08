E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Poignant Merchant Navy Day service marks 80 years since the start of Second World War

PUBLISHED: 14:55 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 03 September 2019

Service and parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of WW2 and Merchant Navy Day at Orwell Quay in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Marking 80 years since the start of the Second World War, a moving Merchant Navy Day parade and service have been held on Ipswich Waterfront.

The event was jointly organised by Ipswich Merchant Navy Association and Royal British Legion, and took place at the Seafarers' Memorial on Orwell Quay.

The Deputy Mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, laid a wreath and read out the names of merchant seamen from Ipswich who died during the Second World War.

A number of service organisations took part, including the Royal Naval Association and Korean Veterans' Association, and a wreath was laid on behalf of the Polish Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets.

The Rev Andrew Dotchin took part in the Waterfront service, and will also lead a short "Sunset and a Snifter" service at 6pm tonight, Tuesday, September 3, at St John's Church in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, followed by a tot of rum.

After this morning's service, people were invited to have teas and coffees on board a barge.

The Red Ensign flag is being flown today, in honour of the merchant navy, in communities including Felixstowe and Monks Eleigh.

Flying the Red Ensign at Monks Eleigh to mark Merchant Navy Day. Picture: FRANK BARRETTFlying the Red Ensign at Monks Eleigh to mark Merchant Navy Day. Picture: FRANK BARRETT

