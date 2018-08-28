Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Ipswich has been released on bail.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after a death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after a death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police were called to an address in Meridian Rise in the town yesterday (Saturday, December 1) following a call from paramedics at 8.20am who had found a deceased woman, aged in her 40s, in the property.

Her death is currently being treated as suspicious.

The man, who is also in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on bail until Friday, December 28 pending further enquires.

A Home Office post mortem examination on the body is also due to be carried out early this afternoon to establish the cause of death.

A police cordon is likely to remain in place at the property today whilst officers continue their investigations.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD number 77 of December 1 2018.