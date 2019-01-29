Snow could hit earlier as weather warning is brought forward

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, during last year's Beast from the East SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow could hit the region earlier than expected after the Met Office brought forward its weather warning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The initial yellow weather warning was in place from 9pm tonight until midday on Wednesday, but the Met Office has now brought the warning forward to 5pm.

The Met Office said: “The start time of the warning has been brought forward to cater for some snowfall during peak travel times on Tuesday evening.”

A band of rain pushing east across is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

Forecasters say accumulations of 1-3cm are possible, with snowfall of 5cm in places.

Young heifers out in the snow waiting for their breakfast Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN Young heifers out in the snow waiting for their breakfast Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Ice is likely to form on some surfaces on Wednesday morning as the snow clears.

MORE: Snow expected to hit region tonight

Suffolk Highways has warned drivers and pedestrians to take care on roads and pavements, and gritters will be out in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads tonight.

MORE: Train passengers urged to check before they travel due to forecast snow

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

Visit our website for all the latest news, pictures, videos and forecasts.