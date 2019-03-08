Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New weather warning issued for thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 13:41 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 16 June 2019

Thunderstorms could be heading our way this week Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Thunderstorms could be heading our way this week Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The Met Office have issued a new weather warning this afternoon for thunderstorms which could affect the whole of Suffolk and Essex this week.

The yellow-level warnings have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday with the Met Office warning that thunderstorms could develop across the whole of eastern England.

The warning begins at 6pm on Tuesday and lasts until 9pm the following day.

You may also want to watch:

"Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding," said a warning on the Met Office website.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said that rain was expected to come up from the south west on Tuesday night.

They added that there was still some uncertainty as to where the largest outbreaks of were likely to be at this time.

In the meantime forecaster are predicting a largely dry and fine start to the week with temperatures reaching a high of 22C on Monday and 23C on Tuesday.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Have you ever wondered how an Elmer comes to life?

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Homes evacuated in Ipswich fire drama

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

We need more council houses to tackle housing crisis

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, believes more council houses are needed across the country. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been out on the Elmer trail this weekend?

Which one next? Jessica Fiddaman from Kesgrave was out with her parents on Sunday morning looking for the painted elephants.Picture: Neil Didsbury

Can you spot yourself at Suffolk college’s Big Day Out?

Hannah and Lottie Banyard try out a painting challenge Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists