New weather warning issued for thunderstorms

Thunderstorms could be heading our way this week Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

The Met Office have issued a new weather warning this afternoon for thunderstorms which could affect the whole of Suffolk and Essex this week.

The yellow-level warnings have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday with the Met Office warning that thunderstorms could develop across the whole of eastern England.

The warning begins at 6pm on Tuesday and lasts until 9pm the following day.

"Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding," said a warning on the Met Office website.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said that rain was expected to come up from the south west on Tuesday night.

They added that there was still some uncertainty as to where the largest outbreaks of were likely to be at this time.

In the meantime forecaster are predicting a largely dry and fine start to the week with temperatures reaching a high of 22C on Monday and 23C on Tuesday.