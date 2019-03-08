Two hours of thunderstorms forecast for Suffolk - and there's heavy traffic in Ipswich

Suffolk is set for two hours of thunderstorms tonight Picture: CHRIS ASKEW CHRIS ASKEW

Suffolk is set for two hours of heavy rain and thunder, while the conditions are causing heavy traffic in Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The storms started around 5.30pm during the peak of rush hour traffic, with much of central Ipswich currently experiencing delays.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police has confirmed that they are currently not at the scene of any road traffic collisions in the town, but instead believe what were earlier bumper-to-bumper queues to be a result of the weather.

You may also want to watch:

Meteorologist Fred Best from Norwich-based Weatherquest said: "There is an area of heavy thundery showers heading southwards across Suffolk.

"The storms should clear by 8pm when the area of low pressure moves over the North Sea.

"By the early hours of the morning it should be clear and dry, although it is set to be a chillier night."

A Met Office yellow warning for rain across the county is in affect until 8pm.

Do you have any lightning pictures? Send them in to newsroom@archant.co.uk.