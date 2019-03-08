E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could the Orwell Bridge close in high winds this week?

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 August 2019

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind for the weekend - could the Orwell Bridge close?

High winds are a common reason for the closure of the bridge - which usually leads to traffic chaos across Ipswich and along the A14.

How windy is it going to be?

The Met Office has issued the warning as winds are expected to reach speeds of more than 40mph inland, while coastal areas in the south of the country could see gusts of more than 50mph.

Most of the country is affected by the warning.

How strong must winds be to force the closure of the bridge?

This depends on the direction of the wind.

If gusts of 50mph hit traffic head-on, this will not cause the bridge to close - but cross-winds (north or south) of the same speed will.

Wind speeds of 60mph or higher in any direction will prompt the bridge's closure.

If it does close, when will it re-open?

Highways England will only re-open the bridge when it is deemed safe to do so.

They deem conditions safe based upon advice from the Met Office and when three consecutive wind speed readings below 45mph are recorded on the bridge.

What do the experts say?

Adam Dury, meteorologist for Weatherquest, said: "The high winds will mainly be on Saturday.

"We could see gusts of 40mph inland and easily up to 50mph on the Suffolk and Essex coastline.

"This isn't necessarily unseasonable, but we tend to see these windspeeds during autumn - although we did see winds that high during the recent thunderstorms."

What are Highways England doing?

A spokesman for Highways England said staff are monitoring windspeeds.

He added: "Currently we are not expecting winds higher than 43mph on the bridge.

"We will be keeping a watchful eye, but as it stands there are no plans to close the bridge."

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Judge the manager on the cards he has been dealt by me’ - Evans calls on Town fans to back Lambert amid transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Flames were billowing out’ – Shocked neighbours on moment fire engulfed home

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Serial offender crashed into police in stolen car after break-in

Lee Nicholls, who has been jailed for 20 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Ipswich Town defender surprises young footballers at summer camp

Kids enjoyed meeting one of their heroes, Luke Woolfenden, at the Ipswich Town FC training camp at Gainsborough Sports Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town owner Evans on the impact of relegation, transfer budgets, resisting sales and improving Portman Road

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has been at the club more since Paul Lambert's appoiuntment as manager. Photo: Laura Macleod
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists