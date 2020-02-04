E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wind speeds could reach 55mph this weekend - putting the Orwell Bridge at risk of closure

PUBLISHED: 11:01 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 04 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge could close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge could close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A weather warning for high winds has been put in place for Suffolk ahead of the weekend, leading to concerns the Orwell Bridge could again be forced to close.

The 'yellow' weather warning put in place by the Met Office will last from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Monday.

Forecasters have reported that gusts of up to 70mph are expected across much of the UK but in Suffolk we could see winds ranging from 40-55mph.

Suffolk residents are advised to expect some delays to road and rail transport as well as spray and large waves in coastal areas.

There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

If the wind speeds do hit predicted speeds, a decision will be made by Highways England to close the Orwell Bridge.

A Highways England spokesman said: "We're expecting high winds this weekend that could have an impact on the Orwell Bridge.

"Our team in the region will continue to monitor wind speeds over the weekend and a decision will be taken if speeds reach the 50mph fresh hold."

There were fears the bridge could close this afternoon but the threat has now subsided.

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Student halls planned at famous Ipswich building

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in hospital after fall outside Ipswich Yates bar

A man suffered a fall in Crown Street, near the Yates bar. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mike Bacon: Ipswich fans deserve a medal after some of the dross they’ve had to put up with!

Town players and fans in disbelief after Peterborough's second goal. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite high winds

The Orwell Bridge will not close today, say Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Richard Wilkins departs as Needham Market boss

Richard Wilkins
Drive 24