Wind speeds could reach 55mph this weekend - putting the Orwell Bridge at risk of closure

The Orwell Bridge could close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A weather warning for high winds has been put in place for Suffolk ahead of the weekend, leading to concerns the Orwell Bridge could again be forced to close.

The 'yellow' weather warning put in place by the Met Office will last from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Monday.

Forecasters have reported that gusts of up to 70mph are expected across much of the UK but in Suffolk we could see winds ranging from 40-55mph.

Suffolk residents are advised to expect some delays to road and rail transport as well as spray and large waves in coastal areas.

There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

If the wind speeds do hit predicted speeds, a decision will be made by Highways England to close the Orwell Bridge.

A Highways England spokesman said: "We're expecting high winds this weekend that could have an impact on the Orwell Bridge.

"Our team in the region will continue to monitor wind speeds over the weekend and a decision will be taken if speeds reach the 50mph fresh hold."

There were fears the bridge could close this afternoon but the threat has now subsided.