Yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend

The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over the weekend saying there is a risk of flooding in the region.

The warning covers all of East Anglia and continues up through the country north west up to Scotland.

It has been put in place from 9am on Saturday morning to 3pm on Sunday.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rainfall could cause flooding and travel disruption.

A spokesman said: "Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions."