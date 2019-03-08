Heavy Showers

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:42 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 26 July 2019

The MET Office has issued a warning for heavy rain this weekend - which could cause flooding Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over the weekend saying there is a risk of flooding in the region.

The warning covers all of East Anglia and continues up through the country north west up to Scotland.

It has been put in place from 9am on Saturday morning to 3pm on Sunday.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rainfall could cause flooding and travel disruption.

A spokesman said: "Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions."

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Pub in Ipswich town centre where Ed Sheeran played is set to reopen

The new landlords of The Swan Inn, a venue where a young Ed Sheeran performed, are David and Amanda Fisher who aim to breathe new life into the Ipswich pub and re-open it during August. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

