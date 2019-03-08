E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Weather warning: Flood risk imminent as thunderstorms threaten to soak region

PUBLISHED: 14:14 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 13 August 2019

A stunning snap of a storm during a football match in Suffolk last month Picture: OLLY PAGE

It'll be great weather for ducks in Suffolk tomorrow - as forecasters warn heavy showers could soon soak the county.

The warning is in place from 2pm till 10pm on Wednesday, August 14, and covers almost the whole county Picture: MET OFFICEThe warning is in place from 2pm till 10pm on Wednesday, August 14, and covers almost the whole county Picture: MET OFFICE

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk on Wednesday afternoon - with an increased risk of road and rail disruption, power cuts and damage to property.

The warning is in place from 2pm till 10pm on Wednesday, August 14, and covers almost the whole county - stretching from Southwold to just south of Ipswich.

The Met Office is predicting "heavy showers and thunderstorms", which could lead to "difficult driving conditions" and "possible road closures".

It adds: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

There is also a "slight chance" that power cuts could occur and a "small chance" homes and businesses could be damaged by flooding.

However Dan Holley, forecaster for Weatherquest, said the storms are only likely to hit Suffolk if certain conditions are met.

"If we get enough sunshine breaking through the clouds, that might set off a few heavy showers late in the afternoon and into the evening hours," he said.

"If we don't get enough sunshine then nothing will happen."

Mr Holley said tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and humid, with "outbreaks of rain on and off for most of the day".

He added: "It's only the showers in the evening that might cause some problems."

Temperatures may reach as high as 17C or 18C in the morning, but will likely drop down to 14C or 15C for the latter part of the day.

