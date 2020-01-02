E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of stabbing two women appears in court

PUBLISHED: 14:58 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 02 January 2020

A man accused of stabbing two women in Felixstowe has been remanded in custody Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of stabbing two women on New Year's Day in Felixstowe has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today.

Michael Dawson, 34, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich charged with wounding Jennifer Dawson and Laura Thrower with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Dawson, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, spoke only to confirm his personal details and entered no plea.

John Hughes, representing Dawson, made an application for bail but magistrates denied the application and remanded Dawson in custody.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 30 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH).

Police said Dawson was arrested on New Year's Day before being subsequently charged.

MORE: Man arrested following double stabbing in Felixstowe

Officers were called to a property in Mill Lane just after 2am on New Year's Day following reports that two women had been stabbed in the property.

A 33-year-old woman sustained a serious knife wound to her stomach while a 44-year-old woman sustained a knife injury to the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment.

The 33-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition, while the 44-year-old was released from hospital yesterday morning following treatment to her shoulder injury.

Speaking after the incident, one of the councillors for Western Felixstowe, Mike Deacon, said: "This is absolutely shocking news, I am quite frankly horrified.

"You read about these kind of things happening in the newspaper but you don't expect it to come to your streets.

"I was heading back from a New Years party close to this time and people were out on the street, it makes you think this could happen to anyone."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/32/20.

Alternatively, information can be reported via the Suffolk police website.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the crime-fighting charity's website here.

