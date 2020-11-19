E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Drunk facing jail after stabbing wife and sister-in-law after night out

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 November 2020

Michael Dawson faces jail after being found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court of stabbing his wife and her sister Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A drunk Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife and her sister in the early hours of New Year’s Day after returning home from a night out has been warned he will receive a “ significant” jail term when he is sentenced tomorrow (Friday November 20).

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court took less than three hours on Thursday to convict Michael Dawson of wounding his wife Jenny Dawson and her sister Laura Thrower with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm.

He had denied the charges but admitted a less serious charge of wounding them.

Judge David Goodin adjourned sentence overnight to allow him to read impact statements from the two victims and to reflect on 35-year-old Dawson’s background.

“You’ve been convicted of two serious offences and a custodial sentence of significant length is inevitable,” said the judge.

During Dawson’s three-day trial the court heard he was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when he stabbed his wife Jenny in the neck with a kitchen knife in the bedroom of their home in Mill Lane, Felixstowe, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Her sister Laura Thrower, who had been babysitting and was asleep in another bedroom was awoken by voices and when she went into her sister’s room she found her crouched over and saw blood on the floor.

Mrs Dawson kept saying: “He’s attacked me” over and over again and when Mrs Thrower went downstairs after hearing the sound of car keys rattling she saw her brother-in-law standing by the open front door, said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

She told him not to drive and to give her the car keys but he told her: “I’ve got a knife” before putting his arm round her and “quite deliberately” stabbing her in the stomach, said Mr Hughes.

Mrs Thrower tried to get a towel to stem the bleeding and by that time Mrs Dawson and a number of children had come out of their bedrooms and were shouting about calling the police.

Dawson had thrown down the knife he’d used to stab Mrs Thrower before getting into his wife’s car and crashing it into a row of trees near a roundabout at the junction of Garrison Lane and Candlet Road.

Dawson had run off but gave himself up shortly afterwards.

The court heard he had earlier been asked to leave The Grand nightclub because he had been annoying people on the dance floor.

Giving evidence, Dawson said he couldn’t remember what happened but accepted something must have triggered the double stabbing.

Asked by Mr Hughes if a comment his wife had made about them “not making it through 2020” had caused him to snap, he said he couldn’t recall his wife saying that.

The court heard that following the attack Mrs Dawson and her sister were taken to hospital where Mrs Dawson was found to have a 0.5cm wide wound in her neck above her collarbone and Mrs Thrower had a 2.5cm wide in her upper abdomen.

