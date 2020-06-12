Double stabbing trial rescheduled due to pandemic

The trial of a man accused of a double stabbing in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been rescheduled to take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court, on video link from Norwich prison, for a further case management hearing on Friday, was Michael Dawson, 35, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe.

At a hearing in January, he pleaded not guilty to two offences of wounding Jennifer Dawson and Laura Thrower with intent to cause them grievous bodily harm.

The women, aged 33 and 44, were allegedly stabbed at around 2am at a property in Mill Lane.

Dawson’s trial was expected to begin on June 8 but has been reschedule to November 16 due to the postponement of all trials at Ipswich Crown Court following the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge David Goodin also extended the time he can be kept in custody before the case is dealt with. The time limit had been due to expire on July 1 but has been extended to November 20.