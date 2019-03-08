Thunderstorms

Love Island star heading to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:51 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 25 July 2019

A Love Island star is heading to Ipswich next month Picture: ITV2

Archant

After causing his fair of controversy in Majorca, Michael Griffiths from ITV's hit show Love Island is set to get pulses racing with an appearance in Ipswich.

Michael, who was one of this year's original islanders, will be heading to Unit 17 on Saturday, August 31.

He was originally paired up with Yewande, before getting together with Amber, then Joanna and finally Francesca before being dumped on day 52 of the series.

The event will begin at 10pm and will go on until 4am the next morning.

Three rooms of music will open during the meet and greet, serving a range of musical tastes.

You must be 18 or over to attend.

It's not the first time that a Love Island star has visited Suffolk after last year's contestants Jack Fincham and Josh Denzel having both visited Unit 17 last summer.

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

