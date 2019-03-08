Love Island star heading to Ipswich

After causing his fair of controversy in Majorca, Michael Griffiths from ITV's hit show Love Island is set to get pulses racing with an appearance in Ipswich.

Michael, who was one of this year's original islanders, will be heading to Unit 17 on Saturday, August 31.

He was originally paired up with Yewande, before getting together with Amber, then Joanna and finally Francesca before being dumped on day 52 of the series.

The event will begin at 10pm and will go on until 4am the next morning.

Three rooms of music will open during the meet and greet, serving a range of musical tastes.

You must be 18 or over to attend.

It's not the first time that a Love Island star has visited Suffolk after last year's contestants Jack Fincham and Josh Denzel having both visited Unit 17 last summer.