£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC Suffolk Coastal District Council

A man has been ordered to pay £300 towards the cost of repairing a beach shelter and police cell he vandalised.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

Michael Rouse was convicted of criminal damage to one of two recently repaired shelters in Felixstowe on November 30 and a Martlesham Heath police cell the next morning.

Rouse, 45, of no fixed abode, appeared in custody before magistrates on Monday.

A street cleaner saw him punch two windows in the Manwick Road shelter – a month after £150,000 of repairs were completed on two south seafront shelters.

The council is arranging replacement of the panels.

Felixstowe Forward manager, Helen Greengrass thanked the Suffolk Coastal Norse cleaner and police for their quick action, adding her frustration at the shelter being vandalised weeks after tax payers’ money was spent to return it to its former glory.

Rouse received two days in jail, deemed served by time in custody, and must pay £100 for the shelter damage and £200 for damaging the police cell.