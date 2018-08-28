Woman crashed into police car while driving the wrong way, court hears

A woman crashed into a marked police car after driving the wrong way along a road.

Michelle Alana, 52, of Ludbrook Close, Needham Market, was given six penalty points and a £330 fine after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention - but was not disqualified.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard that she became confused while driving her Volkswagen Beetle on to the A14 flyover near Risby on August 11 this year as she was going to meet a friend.

The court heard how she accidentally found herself on the wrong side of the road when the collision happened, thinking it was a one-way system and not realising cars could drive in both directions.

A police officer who was driving the other car suffered serious injuries and had to miss three weeks of service because of a hernia operation, which was caused by the crash.

The officer also suffered whiplash injuries to the neck and right wrist, as well as a two-inch gash to the jaw.

Alana suffered injuries to her pelvis, as well as neck and back pain. She also suffered internal bleeding.

She still visits Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

A statement from Alana was read out at her sentencing hearing on Friday, December 21.

She said that she made a mistake and was sorry for the injuries caused to the police officer, saying that she is still suffering from the effects of her injuries.

The case was considered to be serious because of the nature of the injuries to the police officer.

However magistrates decided against disqualifying Alana from driving.

Her guilty plea was taken into consideration and she received a £200 fine for the offence, with £100 being added on for court costs as well as a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Alana “just got it wrong” on the day of the accident, however magistrates felt the punishment should be of a higher level because of the injuries caused.