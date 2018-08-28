Sunshine and Showers

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 December 2018

Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Mid Suffolk District Council

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Mid Suffolk District Council launched the Tree for Life scheme which features parents in the district being given the opportunity to plant a fruit tree in their garden or suitable community gardens or orchards in the district.

The one year pilot applies to parents who gave birth between January 1 until December 31 this year, or who newly adopted a child during that period.

The scheme, originally put forward by the council’s Green group two years ago but launched this October, aims to encourage local food production and biodiversity.

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council’s Conservative cabinet member for environment, said: “All parents want to leave a better world for their children, and as we all become more aware of the importance of a healthy, rich environment, more and more people understand that part of a better world is being a greener world.

“This pilot scheme aims to help families make their own environment that little bit greener, by celebrating a new arrival with new life in their gardens.

“This is the first year we’ve run this scheme and take up has already been beyond our expectations, with over 30 people signing up.

“There are still more families out there who could be eligible and we’d love to hear from them.”

The applications can be submitted online until January 7, after which the trees will become available to families to plant.

At the collection days, advice on planting and maintaining the trees will be given.

The Green group in its original proposal said: “Average child birth rates for Mid Suffolk are historically 900 children per year.

“If 50% of parents took up this offer this would make a significant increase in biodiversity, as well as promote local food production and preserve historic local fruit varieties.”

Andrew Stringer, Green councillor for Mendlesham, said: “This is one idea taken on board from opposition groups and it shows we will work together.”

To find out more or apply visit the website here,

