Green light for business park expansion near Ipswich to create 650 new jobs

The land at Port One in Great Blakenham which could be developed as an expansion to the business park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Plans for the expansion of a key business park that will create more than 650 new jobs on the outskirts of Ipswich have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Suffolk councillor Barry Humphreys said the Port One expansion was an important project for the district in creating new jobs. Picture: ARCHANT Mid Suffolk councillor Barry Humphreys said the Port One expansion was an important project for the district in creating new jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

The Port One business park off Blackacre Hill, Great Blakenham, will expand by a further five new large warehouse units in addition to the three which have already been approved but not yet built.

Plans had been deferred by Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee last month because more clarity was needed over highways and environmental impacts, but on Wednesday morning were unanimously approved.

Councillor Barry Humphreys said: “This is a really important development.

“This is an ideal position with a good link to the A14, the arterial route to the rest of the UK, and also very close to the Port of Felixstowe.

Great Blakenham ward councillor John Field said there were traffic problems with the Claydon A14 junction but admitted the Port One expansion was the right place for development. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Great Blakenham ward councillor John Field said there were traffic problems with the Claydon A14 junction but admitted the Port One expansion was the right place for development. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s the right place and absolutely the right time – it’s critical we build areas for employment.”

You may also want to watch:

Concerns had been raised in October that the new warehouse in the north west corner of the site would force too much of the trees acting as screening to be removed, but the revised plans have seen that unit move to the east to double the width of the screening trees from 11m to 21m at the narrowest point.

The height of the units which had also raised eyebrows have been confirmed as being below the treeline to ensure it was not an eyesore.

Another key sticking point had been the potential traffic impacts – particularly around congestion fears at the Claydon A14 roundabout.

While councillors said their experience was that there were problems, they had to accept the traffic modelling data indicated there was still capacity at the junction, and praised efforts to direct traffic flow with junction signals on Bramford Road.

MORE: Expansion eyed at Port One business park

Nick Davey on behalf of developer Curzon De Vere Ltd, said: “This site is a fantastic site, a brilliant position, and attracting a lot of interest.

“My client is confident that not only will we build out what we have got consent for but there will be great demand for the rest of the scheme and developing hundreds of jobs over the next two-five years.”

Ward councillor John Field said he still had reservations about the traffic issues but admitted it was in a good place.