Mid Suffolk voices plan for two dedicated PCSOs - here’s what they will be tackling

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 December 2018

Mid Suffolk is proposing to fund two PCSOs for the district PIcture: GREGG BROWN

Proposals to fund two dedicated PCSOs are set to be given the green light on Monday by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley said the plan was about helping support police services and keep people safe in the district Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILMid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley said the plan was about helping support police services and keep people safe in the district Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

The proposals have been drawn up ahead of Monday’s cabinet meeting where funding of £149,200 is planned for two PCSOs and vehicles for the next two years.

The plans come in response to community comments about some of the key issues in the district, and the decision by Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore to halve the number of PCSOs across the county to balance the force’s books.

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley, Conservative, said: “We’ve had so many complaints over the last few months from the businesses, residents, town and parish councils about illegal parking, speeding, anti-social behaviour.

“We understand the pressure the police service is under and although they will deal with it, they have other priorities, so we thought if we could fund the provision of two PCSOs including vehicles that could cover the whole district of Mid Suffolk, that would be worth doing.”

The officers will be based out of the Stowmarket safer neighbourhood team office but will operate across the whole of the district, with key responsibilities including parking enforcement, curbing speeding vehicles and dangerous driving, and tackling instances of anti-social behaviour that crop up around the towns and villages.

If approved on Monday, it is expected to start in January.

A monitoring process has been put in place which will feature twice annual visits to the full council meeting and quarterly reports.

Mr Gowrley didn’t rule out the potential for it to continue beyond the two years if it proved successful and funding was available to continue it.

Councillor Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Anti-social behaviour, speeding and inconsiderate parking are some of the most common issues that communities face, which is why we’re proposing to employ extra PCSOs across Mid Suffolk.

“We understand the pressures the police are under, so it’s important that we do this to improve quality of life for people in our district.”

John Matthissen from the opposition Green group said it was broadly supportive of the plans.

