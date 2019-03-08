Council chiefs issue new order to prevent Fisons demolition

Fire crews attended a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Bramford on Easter Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Chiefs from Mid Suffolk District Council have issued a new order to prevent the former Fisons factory being demolished without permission.

The council have been working with the owners of the former Bramford fertiliser factory, Paper Mill Lane Properties, for a number of months to ensure the site's future.

On Easter Monday a devastating fire destroyed the site's listed building, known as the North Warehouse, with firefighters having to remain at the structure for hours to make it safe.

Earlier this month Mid Suffolk said it was working with heritage experts to see what could be salvaged from the site.

It also confirmed that it had been carrying out safety tests around the site to reassure residents.

It was the fourth fire on the site in less than two years with former worker's cottages having been found alight in the weeks leading up to the North Warehouse fire.

Now, the council has confirmed that it has issued a new order to stop the owners from demolishing buildings on the site without the correct consent.

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesperson, said: "We are continuing to work with the owners, Paper Mill Lane Properties Ltd, to ensure the site remains safe and secure.

"We are aware that the owners intend to be on site at the beginning of June, to contain, remove and safely dispose of debris on the Fisons site as required in the Statutory Nuisance Abatement Notice ahead of any demolition works taking place.

"Our building control team has now issued a counter notice to the owners under Section 81 of the Building Act 1984, which outlines the need to maintain security at the site, as well as obtain the necessary Planning and Listed Building consent before any demolition work is carried out.

"In the meantime, we have been in touch with neighbouring residents and will continue to keep everyone informed of developments on site, providing support where possible."

The notice follows an order made last week to ensure that debris from the fire was removed from the site.

The owners were also taken to court in January this and were told to carry out work to obviate any dangers on the site.

Paper Mill Lane Properties have been contacted for comment.

