Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mid Suffolk claims it has regained its five year land supply

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 January 2019

Mid Suffolk believes it has a five year land supply again PIcture: PA

Mid Suffolk believes it has a five year land supply again PIcture: PA

Archant

A Suffolk council which is under threat of having to approve speculative developments could be in a position to demonstrate its five year land supply by March.

Glen Horn said he believed the council could demonstrate a five year land supply Picture: GREGG BROWNGlen Horn said he believed the council could demonstrate a five year land supply Picture: GREGG BROWN

A decision by Mid Suffolk District Council to refuse planning permission for 49 homes in Woolpit last autumn was overturned at appeal by the Planning Inspectorate, after it ruled the council could not demonstrate a five-year land supply.

It meant that its policies were considered out of date, and means the planning committee has to look more favourably for approval on applications.

It led to fears that speculative developers could try and take advantage of the situation with applications which were not suitable.

But on Thursday, January 17, Mid Suffolk formally launched the six week public consultation on its latest housing supply statement.

Green councillor Andrew Stringer said his party's approach would have resolved the situation five years ago Picture: SCCGreen councillor Andrew Stringer said his party's approach would have resolved the situation five years ago Picture: SCC

If no concerns or challenges are made to it, the council could be in a position to demonstrate it has a five year land supply by the end of March, meaning that speculative applications could be dismissed.

Councillor Glen Horn, Conservative cabinet member for planning, said: “Following the Planning Inspectorate’s decision last autumn our team have been hard at work.

“This supply position statement has shown just what has been involved and we are pleased to say we now believe we can demonstrate a 5.32 year land supply.

“Now we want to test that figure. We are inviting everyone to look at our evidence.”

He added: “If it goes to the Planning Inspectorate again we can ensure it will hold up and continue to give local policies, including neighbourhood plans, due weight in any future planning decisions.”

Councillor Andrew Stringer from the opposition Green group, said: “For many communities this statement will be cold comfort, but it does seem at last the conservative administration at Mid Suffolk are taking the five year land supply position seriously.

“Much of the work carried out that underpins this document, was a Green Party budget proposal for the last five years and had been constantly voted down by the Conservatives until April.

“Had this work been carried out five years ago Mid Suffolk’s residents would have had their future housing properly planned.”

Visit the council’s website here to see the statement.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

3,848 motorists caught speeding on Orwell Bridge last year

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Lambert surprises Town fans by paying for their travel to Blackburn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert signs his open letter to the club's supporters, thanking them for sticking with his team.

Review: What’s new vegan cafe The Greenhouse like?

A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe

Road closed after multi vehicle crash near Ipswich double roundabout

The crash happened on the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists