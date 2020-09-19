The Midnight Walk is back TONIGHT – send us your photos

The St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk has been going for 14 years and this year will look slightly different due to Covid restrictions. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Each year the St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk draws crowds of thousands to the streets of Ipswich - and tonight the event is back tonight for the 15th year, with a few changes.



The flagship fundraiser sees massive crowds set out on foot around the town for a midnight stroll, with the choice of completing either a six or 10 mile circuit.

However due to Covid restrictions the event will be run differently this year.

The much-loved annual event is running from today, Saturday, September 19, until Saturday, September 26, and participants are being encouraged to ‘Walk Your Way’.

Participants are encouraged to complete the Midnight Virtual Walk individually or in small, socially distanced groups at any time of day, to avoid the difficulty of social distancing in a big crowd.



The party atmosphere will not be lost though, as walkers will be sharing photos of their challenges online and the social media channels will be dedicated to sharing them on a week-long social media takeover.

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We cannot wait for our social media channels to be decorated with all the colourful photos of our supporters as they complete their virtual walks.

“Throughout lockdown our supporters have been amazing in getting behind our #HereTogether campaign and we hope the Midnight Virtual Walk will be a great way to continue this fundraising effort.”



Walkers can be of any age this year as long as they are accompanied by an adult and there are new events of 10km and half marathon walks.

Entry costs £13 and all funds raised will go to the St Elizabeth Hospice #HereTogether appeal.

It’s not too late to sign up on the St Elizabeth Hospice website here.

We want to see your photos and videos from the Midnight Virtual Walk so send them in to us by email.