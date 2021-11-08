Ipswich theatre photographer Mike Kwasniak receives top accolade
- Credit: Steve Tarling
Ipswich theatre photographer Mike Kwasniak has been awarded Fellowship of the prestigious Royal Photographic Society.
Mike, 66, provides images to companies all over East Anglia, as well as touring companies from all corners of the UK.
He is proud to have supplied the New Wolsey Theatre (previously the Wolsey Theatre) and Eastern Angles Theatre Company with photographic services for nearly 40 years.
"I was absolutely delighted with the recognition," he said. "I feel privileged to have spent a lifetime working in theatre."
Mike started out in the early 80s, working with Richard Leggatt, who was publicity manager at the Wolsey, taking over from him when he moved on a few years later.
In 1982 he was asked to take photos of the understudies for a production of Jesus Christ Superstar - and that was just the start of a long career as a photographer.
He became an associate of the RPS in 2012 and has now been awarded a Fellowship. This is the highest level of distinction offered by the Royal Photographic Society, requiring work of the highest technical ability.
Mike trawled thousands of images to select a portfolio that represented the most visually extraordinary work created by both the New Wolsey and Eastern Angles for his submission.
He said his success came as a huge surprise, as the RPS is generally looking for proof a photographer can control and influence every aspect of a picture, while theatre photography is the exact opposite, and is pure photo-journalism, attempting to make the best of whatever is presented.
No matter how dark the lighting conditions or frenzied the action, his job is to record a live event as it happens - silently and with no second chances.