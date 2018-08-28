Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mildenhall and Haverhill eyed for metro stops into Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 19:41 22 November 2018

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

A metro link being planned for Cambridgeshire could stretch into Mildenhall and Haverhill, it has emerged – with county chiefs describing it as a vote of confidence in the area’s economy.

John Griffiths and James Waters said they were encouraged by the plans Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSJohn Griffiths and James Waters said they were encouraged by the plans Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has been developing plans for the system, known as CAM, to help solve congestion problems in the region.

Indicative maps for the routes have included stops in west Suffolk at Haverhill and Mildenhall, and could form a vital transport corridor for people across Suffolk visiting Cambridge.

Councillors James Waters and John Griffiths, leaders of Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury councils in a joint statement said: “We are pleased to see that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has aspirations to included Mildenhall and Haverhill as part of the new metro network.

“This reinforces our argument that West Suffolk is part of the Cambridge sub-region and as such a national economic driver.

Early proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITYEarly proposals for the metro network stretching to Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

“We are in constant discussions with the Combined Authority and how we can work more closely.

“This is good news and we look forward to these proposals becoming a reality which would bring great benefits to our existing communities and businesses as well as bringing further investment and opportunities.”

While no firm plans have been decided for the network, the outline business case is set for discussion by the Combined Authority in January.

The metro system will work as an autonomous tram system which runs on rubber wheels.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor James Palmer said many people in west Suffolk worked and shopped in Cambridgeshire, and would help aid house building, business links and transport between the two counties.

He said: “The corridor to Mildenhall will serve East Cambridgeshire, with the town itself also having the potential for growth, including at the RAF Mildenhall site.

“There has long been as aspiration to better connect Haverhill to the Greater Cambridge area, as well as better connecting the Biomedical Campus, Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park along the corridor, and the vision for the metro recognises this.

“The location of where people live and work does not stop at county borders, and nor does the economy and clearly any transport solution needs to reflect this.”

Topic Tags:

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

26 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

An inquiry has closed into the age of an Ipswich student following allegations the Year 11 pupil, who claimed to be 15, could actually have been as old as 30.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

19:36 Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Man admits having child porn on computer

18:57 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Most read

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide