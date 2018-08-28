Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Six stories you need to read today

PUBLISHED: 08:25 22 November 2018

Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years. Picture: ADRIAN JUDDThe number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years. Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Christmas bargains are waiting to be snapped up in this year’s Black Friday deals - and our reporters have found the best places for savings in Ipswich.

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

There has been a huge fall in the number of young people entering criminal justice system in Suffolk.

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

Former Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem. Picture: ARCHANTFormer Ipswich mayor Glen Chisholm has spoken out about the problem. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug dealing next to a primary school in broad daylight has been labelled ‘brazen’ by a councillor in Ipswich.

Former Ipswich mayor and Whitehouse ward councillor Glen Chisholm branded concerns flagged by residents of daylight dealing – when children are walking back from nearby primary and secondary schools – as a “blight on society”.

Mildenhall police became emergency ranch hands when eight horses escaped from a field with two making a dash for a busy roundabout

The escape happened around 8pm on Wednesday night. No horses or officers were harmed in the incident on Raven Road.

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICEPolice snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

In Ipswich Town news, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact.

Talking about being dropped for the East Anglian derby in September, Bart said of ex-manager Paul Hurst: “I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me.”

And finally, you can win tickets to the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester this weekend.

We’ve teamed up with Vegan Events UK to offer free VIP entry. To win simply answer the following question and email it by 12pm on Friday, November 23 to writing VEGAN COMP in the subject line.

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLERBartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

What is the key ingredient of tofu?

A: Almonds

B: Avocados

C: Soy

Richard Monk of the Norwegian Bakers who will be at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester on Sunday, November 25. Picture: NIGEL BROWNRichard Monk of the Norwegian Bakers who will be at Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester on Sunday, November 25. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The closing date is November 23, 2018 - full Ts and Cs can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Six stories you need to read today

4 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

60 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

42 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford and Megan Aldous
The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:16 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich’s newly revamped Cornhill was given an extra touch of glamour today, as filming for a new reality series came to town.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide