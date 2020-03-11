E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: Did you cheer on the Milk Race cyclists in Ipswich in 1985?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 March 2020

Riders lined up at the starting line for the heat around Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

Riders lined up at the starting line for the heat around Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

Did you join the supporters welcoming the Milk Race to Ipswich in 1985?

Crowds fill the streets to watch the start of the Milk Race from Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXONCrowds fill the streets to watch the start of the Milk Race from Ipswich Picture: PAUL NIXON

Spectators packed into the town centre to cheer on the competitors, lining up outside the Burtons and Grimwades stores.

The cycling race, sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board, was a hugely popular event, with crowds turning out to support the cyclists at each stage. The highly prestigious race ran each year from 1958 to 1993, attracting top competitors.

The 1985 race was made up of 12 stages. It was the first year that professional riders joined in, competing in addition to the amateurs

The leader of the ladies races Picture: PAUL NIXONThe leader of the ladies races Picture: PAUL NIXON

The fourth stage of the race was divided into two parts - a race from Chelmsford to Ipswich, and then an event in Ipswich, featuring both men's and women's heats.

The Milk Race then moved on to Bury St Edmunds for part of its fifth stage.

Have our photos brought back memories for you? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

