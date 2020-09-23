Gallery

Milk Race memories - 1980s photos of big cycle event in Days Gone By

Memories of the Milk Race in Ipswich in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Were you among the crowds lining the streets of Ipswich to watch the Milk Race in the 1980s?

The final stretch of the Milk Race in Ipswich in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT The final stretch of the Milk Race in Ipswich in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

The prestigious cycling event visited several times over the years. Our gallery contains photos from stages held in the town in 1983, 1985 and 1987.

Did you watch the Milk Race in Ipswich in 1983? Picture: ARCHANT Did you watch the Milk Race in Ipswich in 1983? Picture: ARCHANT

The race, sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board, ran annually from 1958 to 1993 and attracted top competitors.

The beginnings of the Milk Race which went round Ipswich in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT The beginnings of the Milk Race which went round Ipswich in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 1984 it was an amateur-only event, but from 1985 onwards professionals also competed.

Some of the front runners in the Milk Race in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Some of the front runners in the Milk Race in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Since the end of the Milk Race, other major cycling events have visited Suffolk, including the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour.

The Milk Race in Ipswich in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT The Milk Race in Ipswich in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The Women’s Tour had been due to visit the county this year, but had to be postponed because of coronavirus. It is now planning to hold its final stage in Suffolk in 2021.

The race turning onto Tavern Street as streets were closed off for the Ipswich stage of the Milk Race in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT The race turning onto Tavern Street as streets were closed off for the Ipswich stage of the Milk Race in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Riders set out with the leader attempting to set a quick pace in 1985 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT Riders set out with the leader attempting to set a quick pace in 1985 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT

Crowds lined up along the barriers to catch a glimpse of the race in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT Crowds lined up along the barriers to catch a glimpse of the race in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON/ARCHANT