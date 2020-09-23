Milk Race memories - 1980s photos of big cycle event in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 September 2020
Were you among the crowds lining the streets of Ipswich to watch the Milk Race in the 1980s?
The prestigious cycling event visited several times over the years. Our gallery contains photos from stages held in the town in 1983, 1985 and 1987.
The race, sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board, ran annually from 1958 to 1993 and attracted top competitors.
Up to 1984 it was an amateur-only event, but from 1985 onwards professionals also competed.
Since the end of the Milk Race, other major cycling events have visited Suffolk, including the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour.
The Women’s Tour had been due to visit the county this year, but had to be postponed because of coronavirus. It is now planning to hold its final stage in Suffolk in 2021.
